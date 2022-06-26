Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

