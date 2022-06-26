BENQI Price Tops $0.0143 (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

