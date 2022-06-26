Bella Protocol One Day Volume Hits $91.17 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $91.17 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

