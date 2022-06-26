Bata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 1,983.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 987.5% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $4.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00272539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003690 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

