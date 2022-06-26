Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 582.89 ($7.14).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 385.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

