Barclays Boosts NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 85

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £276.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,528.42).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

