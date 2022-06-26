Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.74.

ADSK stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Autodesk by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

