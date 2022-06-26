Atlas Protocol Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342,491.36 and $88,505.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00143270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00070818 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

