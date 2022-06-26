Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATHA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

