ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

