Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

