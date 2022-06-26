Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of APWC opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.