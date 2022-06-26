Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Major Shareholder Buys $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

