Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Major Shareholder Buys $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
