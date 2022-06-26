APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,506.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. APYSwap has a market cap of $435,443.04 and approximately $24,506.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

