Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $472,229.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $472,229.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00099696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00288085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008496 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

