Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08.

Shares of APOG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.