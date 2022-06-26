Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 599,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

