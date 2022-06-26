Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $131.83 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

