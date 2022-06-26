Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

