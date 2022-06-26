Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.96. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

