Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

