Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

