Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 603,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

