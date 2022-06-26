Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 268.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $430,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $64.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

