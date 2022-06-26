Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,877 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 562,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $37.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

