Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 8.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $111,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $344.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

