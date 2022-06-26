ankrETH Price Tops $2,922.51 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,625.77 or 0.99944175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002837 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

