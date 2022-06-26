Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

AAL opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,576.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,537.61. The firm has a market cap of £41.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

