Analyzing M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) & Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of M.D.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of M.D.C. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares M.D.C. and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. 11.24% 24.22% 12.64% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for M.D.C. and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. 1 2 0 1 2.25 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

M.D.C. currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.56%. Given M.D.C.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M.D.C. and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. $5.25 billion 0.43 $573.66 million $8.33 3.78 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Volatility & Risk

M.D.C. has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 20.54, suggesting that its share price is 1,954% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

