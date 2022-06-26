Analysts Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $15.14

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

