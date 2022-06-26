Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $53.60

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

