Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $102.20

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.