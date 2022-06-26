American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.77 on Thursday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

