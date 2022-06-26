Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

