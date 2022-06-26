Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $17.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,940 shares of company stock worth $797,427.
NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.68 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
