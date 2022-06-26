Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $58.20 million and $7.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00315579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00072435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,655,036 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.