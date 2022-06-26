Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

AKYA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.