Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.