Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,277,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

