Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Increased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 5.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $172,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.