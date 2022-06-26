Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
ADBE stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Adobe by 79.1% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
