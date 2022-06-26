Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

ADBE stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Adobe by 79.1% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

