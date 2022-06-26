Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.99 and its 200-day moving average is $462.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

