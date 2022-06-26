Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $666,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.