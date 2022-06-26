Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,582 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.