Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

