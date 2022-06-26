Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

