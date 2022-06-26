Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1,233.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

