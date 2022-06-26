99,064 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

