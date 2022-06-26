9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NMTR opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

