9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NMTR opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.31.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.