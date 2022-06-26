8PAY Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $511,017.75 and $90,378.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00141177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013963 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

