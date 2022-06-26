5,658 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.